BIT Mining Limited. (NYSE:BTCM) Forecast To Rise 99.21% To Reach Consensus Target Price

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.98M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 7.91% during that session. The BTCM stock price is -2023.19% off its 52-week high price of $14.65 and 13.04% above the 52-week low of $0.60. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Sporting 7.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the BTCM stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 6.26%. Year-to-date, BIT Mining Limited shares have moved -88.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) have changed -41.97%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.67% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2018.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -53.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.75%.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.04% with a share float percentage of 15.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIT Mining Limited having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 3.5 million shares worth more than $21.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, SC China Holding Ltd held 4.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.28 million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRÃ¯Â¿Â½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 0.94 million shares of worth $2.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.37 million shares of worth $2.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.