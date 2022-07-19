Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Disappoints Wall Street With 9.02% Stock Price Gain

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 5.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20B, closed the last trade at $6.89 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 9.02% during that session. The BLDP stock price is -185.34% off its 52-week high price of $19.66 and 16.55% above the 52-week low of $5.75. The 3-month trading volume is 4.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Sporting 9.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the BLDP stock price touched $6.89 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares have moved -45.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) have changed 10.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -407.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.43% from current levels.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.90%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.00% and -20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.46 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $27.77 million and $28.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.70% for the current quarter and 10.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -94.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.03%.

BLDP Dividends

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.68% with a share float percentage of 42.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ballard Power Systems Inc. having a total of 459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Public Investment Fund with over 9.71 million shares worth more than $121.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Public Investment Fund held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.74 million and represent 2.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 4.64 million shares of worth $48.21 million while later fund manager owns 3.29 million shares of worth $34.2 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.