An In-Depth Look At The Aegon N.V. (AEG) Stock

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.55B, closed the recent trade at $4.24 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.54% during that session. The AEG stock price is -46.7% off its 52-week high price of $6.22 and 8.25% above the 52-week low of $3.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Sporting 2.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the AEG stock price touched $4.24 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Aegon N.V. shares have moved -16.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) have changed -12.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.12 while the price target rests at a high of $6.65. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -56.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.42% from the levels at last check today.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aegon N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.64%, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.52 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 62.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.40%.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 4.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.90% with a share float percentage of 9.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aegon N.V. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 126.63 million shares worth more than $535.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 6.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 22.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.68 million and represent 1.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 93.85 million shares of worth $397.0 million while later fund manager owns 9.15 million shares of worth $38.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.