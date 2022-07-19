An Analysis Of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Stock

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.39M, closed the recent trade at $2.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.75% during that session. The BCEL stock price is -338.81% off its 52-week high price of $8.82 and 24.88% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 315.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atreca Inc. (BCEL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.76.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Sporting -3.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the BCEL stock price touched $2.01 or saw a rise of 10.67%. Year-to-date, Atreca Inc. shares have moved -31.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have changed 19.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1143.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -99.0% from the levels at last check today.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atreca Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.12%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.60% and -8.10% for the next quarter.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.59% with a share float percentage of 64.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atreca Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 3.53 million shares worth more than $10.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 11.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.4 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $2.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $1.23 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.