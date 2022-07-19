American Resources Corporation (AREC): What Is Good About Stock?

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) has a beta value of 0.10 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.32M, closed the recent trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 9.20% during that session. The AREC stock price is -53.93% off its 52-week high price of $2.74 and 32.58% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 618.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Resources Corporation (AREC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

Sporting 9.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the AREC stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 2.73%. Year-to-date, American Resources Corporation shares have moved -9.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) have changed 10.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -138.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -68.54% from the levels at last check today.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.22%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 631.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.10% over the past 5 years.

AREC Dividends

American Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.95% with a share float percentage of 16.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Resources Corporation having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.2 million shares worth more than $3.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.92 million and represent 6.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.98% shares in the company for having 1.45 million shares of worth $2.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $1.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.74% of company’s outstanding stock.