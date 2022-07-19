Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Estimation And Forecast

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36B, closed the recent trade at $9.49 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.44% during that session. The ASTL stock price is -43.84% off its 52-week high price of $13.65 and 18.34% above the 52-week low of $7.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) trade information

Sporting 1.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the ASTL stock price touched $9.49 or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares have moved -13.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) have changed -0.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.50 while the price target rests at a high of $21.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -126.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.33% from the levels at last check today.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.50%, compared to -5.50% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $961 million for the current quarter.

ASTL Dividends

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 2.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.36% with a share float percentage of 70.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Algoma Steel Group Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Credit, LP with over 13.99 million shares worth more than $151.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bain Capital Credit, LP held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 6.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.67 million and represent 4.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Alternative Strategies Investments. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 55671.0 shares of worth $0.51 million while later fund manager owns 15690.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.