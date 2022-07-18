Why Should You Consider Adding SunOpta Inc. (STKL) To Your Portfolio?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $953.14M, closed the recent trade at $9.17 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 1.66% during that session. The STKL stock price is -24.75% off its 52-week high price of $11.44 and 53.98% above the 52-week low of $4.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Sporting 1.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the STKL stock price touched $9.17 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, SunOpta Inc. shares have moved 29.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) have changed 28.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SunOpta Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $285.43 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $289.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 87.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.80%.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.31% with a share float percentage of 81.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunOpta Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management Lp with over 20.73 million shares worth more than $190.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Oaktree Capital Management Lp held 19.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Engaged Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 7.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.65 million and represent 6.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $17.54 million while later fund manager owns 1.64 million shares of worth $15.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.