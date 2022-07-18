Why Should You Consider Adding Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) To Your Portfolio?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $633.01M, closed the last trade at $2.46 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.50% during that session. The BKKT stock price is -1965.04% off its 52-week high price of $50.80 and 19.51% above the 52-week low of $1.98. The 3-month trading volume is 4.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Sporting 2.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the BKKT stock price touched $2.46 or saw a rise of 1.99%. Year-to-date, Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares have moved -71.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) have changed 10.31%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.95% from current levels.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.34% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.31% with a share float percentage of 36.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 3.49 million shares worth more than $29.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 4.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.98 million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 1.57 million shares of worth $13.38 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $8.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.