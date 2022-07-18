Why Should We Buy ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Stock?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) has a beta value of 2.95 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.20M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.44% during that session. The THMO stock price is -1333.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Sporting -7.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the THMO stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 22.21%. Year-to-date, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved -80.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) have changed -35.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3233.33% from the levels at last check today.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 111.46%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 109.50% and 105.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 153.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.66 million and $2.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 110.50% for the current quarter and 163.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.60% over the past 5 years.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.15% with a share float percentage of 2.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 77065.0 shares of worth $77835.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.