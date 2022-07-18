Why Should Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Be In Your Portfolio?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has seen 13.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.77B, closed the last trade at $31.60 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 2.50% during that session. The RIVN stock price is -467.94% off its 52-week high price of $179.47 and 39.08% above the 52-week low of $19.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.45.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Sporting 2.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the RIVN stock price touched $31.60 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have moved -69.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) have changed 15.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $108.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -241.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.05% from current levels.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.77%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,431.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $338.9 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $634.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.82% with a share float percentage of 79.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rivian Automotive Inc. having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 162.08 million shares worth more than $16.81 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 18.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amazon.com, Inc., with the holding of over 158.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.96 billion and represent 17.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 14.32 million shares of worth $967.4 million while later fund manager owns 5.52 million shares of worth $373.24 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.