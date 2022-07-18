When Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Will Be A Good Investment?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has a beta value of 3.74 and has seen 6.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.90B, closed the last trade at $32.69 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 2.73% during that session. The AR stock price is -49.28% off its 52-week high price of $48.80 and 66.63% above the 52-week low of $10.91. The 3-month trading volume is 9.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.44.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Sporting 2.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the AR stock price touched $32.69 or saw a rise of 3.05%. Year-to-date, Antero Resources Corporation shares have moved 86.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have changed -14.06%.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 390.97%, compared to 23.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,007.70% and 689.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.59 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.62 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.80% over the past 5 years.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.55% with a share float percentage of 89.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 433 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 28.52 million shares worth more than $499.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 26.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $458.84 million and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 7.59 million shares of worth $132.77 million while later fund manager owns 6.72 million shares of worth $117.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.