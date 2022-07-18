What Is So Great About Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)?

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 2.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.16B, closed the recent trade at $56.81 per share which meant it gained $2.1 on the day or 3.84% during that session. The PDD stock price is -96.32% off its 52-week high price of $111.53 and 59.14% above the 52-week low of $23.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 46 have rated it as a Hold, with 31 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting 3.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the PDD stock price touched $56.81 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, Pinduoduo Inc. shares have moved -6.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed -10.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $468.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $301.93 while the price target rests at a high of $711.22. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1151.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -431.47% from the levels at last check today.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinduoduo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.67%, compared to -5.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 204.20% and -11.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.08 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.76 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 83.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 190.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.34%.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.39% with a share float percentage of 24.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinduoduo Inc. having a total of 649 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 29.09 million shares worth more than $1.17 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $847.62 million and represent 1.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 7.22 million shares of worth $432.28 million while later fund manager owns 5.76 million shares of worth $344.65 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.