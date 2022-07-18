What Is So Great About Asana Inc. (ASAN)?

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.20B, closed the last trade at $17.14 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 2.02% during that session. The ASAN stock price is -750.58% off its 52-week high price of $145.79 and 5.48% above the 52-week low of $16.20. The 3-month trading volume is 4.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asana Inc. (ASAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Sporting 2.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the ASAN stock price touched $17.14 or saw a rise of 15.19%. Year-to-date, Asana Inc. shares have moved -77.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have changed -3.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $88.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -413.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.85% from current levels.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Asana Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.04%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.70% and -39.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.05 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $125.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.05% with a share float percentage of 89.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asana Inc. having a total of 449 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.31 million shares worth more than $544.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $245.25 million and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 2.16 million shares of worth $161.29 million while later fund manager owns 2.11 million shares of worth $157.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.