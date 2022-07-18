What Are The Chances Of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Being A Good Investment?

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $533.41M, closed the last trade at $3.86 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 3.49% during that session. The WTI stock price is -133.42% off its 52-week high price of $9.01 and 31.61% above the 52-week low of $2.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.24 million shares.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Sporting 3.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the WTI stock price touched $3.86 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, W&T Offshore Inc. shares have moved 19.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have changed -46.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -164.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -68.39% from current levels.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that W&T Offshore Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 578.26%, compared to 23.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200.3 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $216.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $122.04 million and $133.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 64.10% for the current quarter and 61.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.50% over the past 5 years.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.82% with a share float percentage of 59.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W&T Offshore Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.74 million shares worth more than $34.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.86 million and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 2.68 million shares of worth $8.67 million while later fund manager owns 2.11 million shares of worth $9.03 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.