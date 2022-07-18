Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Porch Group Inc.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.11M, closed the last trade at $2.31 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 5.00% during that session. The PRCH stock price is -1090.48% off its 52-week high price of $27.50 and 7.79% above the 52-week low of $2.13. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Sporting 5.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the PRCH stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 16.61%. Year-to-date, Porch Group Inc. shares have moved -85.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have changed -13.81%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -765.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -127.27% from current levels.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Porch Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.66%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -29.40% and -280.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.82 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.22% with a share float percentage of 104.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Porch Group Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.09 million shares worth more than $219.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, with the holding of over 7.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.13 million and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.47% shares in the company for having 6.41 million shares of worth $99.97 million while later fund manager owns 5.94 million shares of worth $62.69 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.99% of company’s outstanding stock.