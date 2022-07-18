Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Lower

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.80M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The AVCT stock price is -2292.31% off its 52-week high price of $6.22 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.24. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the AVCT stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 18.39%. Year-to-date, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares have moved -89.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) have changed -19.16%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2592.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2592.31% from current levels.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.14% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.48% with a share float percentage of 45.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cresset Asset Management, LLC with over 1.75 million shares worth more than $4.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Cresset Asset Management, LLC held 1.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 1.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.7 million and represent 1.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.81 million shares of worth $1.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $1.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.