Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Upper

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has seen 9.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.81B, closed the last trade at $8.48 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.68% during that session. The PTON stock price is -1404.36% off its 52-week high price of $127.57 and 1.89% above the 52-week low of $8.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Sporting 1.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the PTON stock price touched $8.48 or saw a rise of 16.12%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive Inc. shares have moved -76.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed -11.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -778.13%, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.90% and 67.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.60%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $734.14 million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $810.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.71% with a share float percentage of 92.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive Inc. having a total of 743 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.92 million shares worth more than $891.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 82.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 17.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $614.63 million and represent 57.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 26.74% shares in the company for having 8.05 million shares of worth $287.82 million while later fund manager owns 6.4 million shares of worth $229.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 21.27% of company’s outstanding stock.