Wall Street Was Disappointed By BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)’s 1.68% Stock Price Incline

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 3.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $970.52M, closed the last trade at $9.10 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 1.68% during that session. The BLU stock price is -21.98% off its 52-week high price of $11.10 and 71.43% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Sporting 1.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the BLU stock price touched $9.10 or saw a rise of 16.13%. Year-to-date, BELLUS Health Inc. shares have moved 13.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have changed 16.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -119.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.85% from current levels.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BELLUS Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.44%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.00% and 13.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7,587.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.50% over the past 5 years.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.54% with a share float percentage of 99.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BELLUS Health Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 10.23 million shares worth more than $82.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 8.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.48 million and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $4.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $3.63 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.