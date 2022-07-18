The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) investors to reap big returns again

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $167.29B, closed the recent trade at $96.36 per share which meant it gained $1.16 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The DIS stock price is -94.67% off its 52-week high price of $187.58 and 6.36% above the 52-week low of $90.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the DIS stock price touched $96.36 or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, The Walt Disney Company shares have moved -38.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have changed 1.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Walt Disney Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.93%, compared to 36.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.60%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 170.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.80%.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.87% with a share float percentage of 64.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Walt Disney Company having a total of 4,096 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 140.47 million shares worth more than $13.52 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 117.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.29 billion and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 52.55 million shares of worth $5.06 billion while later fund manager owns 39.84 million shares of worth $3.84 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.