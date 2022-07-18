Small Cap Stock Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Is A Buy – Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.96B, closed the recent trade at $8.26 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 4.36% during that session. The DB stock price is -102.18% off its 52-week high price of $16.70 and 8.72% above the 52-week low of $7.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.45 million shares.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Sporting 4.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the DB stock price touched $8.26 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares have moved -36.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have changed -17.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.83 while the price target rests at a high of $18.89. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -128.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.9% from the levels at last check today.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.28%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and 4.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 62.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.01%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 2.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.95% with a share float percentage of 36.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft having a total of 625 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 117.02 million shares worth more than $963.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 5.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 71.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $585.12 million and represent 3.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.22% shares in the company for having 87.19 million shares of worth $718.02 million while later fund manager owns 26.45 million shares of worth $217.84 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.