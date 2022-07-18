Shineco Inc. (SISI) Gains 13.71%, Causing Bears To Win

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.39M, closed the last trade at $1.41 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 13.71% during that session. The SISI stock price is -941.84% off its 52-week high price of $14.69 and 36.17% above the 52-week low of $0.90. The 3-month trading volume is 242.27K shares.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Sporting 13.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the SISI stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Shineco Inc. shares have moved -78.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) have changed 39.60%.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.75% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.60% over the past 5 years.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.33% with a share float percentage of 1.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shineco Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 3572.0 shares of worth $12930.0 while later fund manager owns 1600.0 shares of worth $5552.0 as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.