Shares Of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Declined -23.56% In One Month

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has seen 2.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.20M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.50% during that session. The GNLN stock price is -1900.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.19. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Sporting -2.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the GNLN stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 15.18%. Year-to-date, Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares have moved -79.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have changed -23.56%.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.21%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.60% and 77.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.5 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $36.26 million and $34.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.00% for the current quarter and 55.60% for the next.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.38% with a share float percentage of 17.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenlane Holdings Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.54 million shares worth more than $2.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 2.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 million and represent 2.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 2.09 million shares of worth $1.13 million while later fund manager owns 2.01 million shares of worth $1.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.