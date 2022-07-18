Shares Of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Gain 16.13% In A Month

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $1.80 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.65% during that session. The BHG stock price is -793.33% off its 52-week high price of $16.08 and 18.33% above the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Sporting 4.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the BHG stock price touched $1.80 or saw a rise of 11.55%. Year-to-date, Bright Health Group Inc. shares have moved -47.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have changed 16.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bright Health Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.03%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.30% and 22.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.81 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.11 billion and $1.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.80% for the current quarter and 62.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -648.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.60%.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.19% with a share float percentage of 86.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Health Group Inc. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 218.21 million shares worth more than $750.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 34.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, with the holding of over 79.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.99 million and represent 12.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 4.72 million shares of worth $15.68 million while later fund manager owns 1.34 million shares of worth $3.72 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.