Shares In Datasea Inc. (DTSS) 39.74% Up, YTD

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.29M, closed the recent trade at $2.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.67% during that session. The DTSS stock price is -110.48% off its 52-week high price of $4.42 and 49.05% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47890.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 127.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Sporting -3.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the DTSS stock price touched $2.10 or saw a rise of 12.13%. Year-to-date, Datasea Inc. shares have moved 39.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) have changed 48.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -40.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 28.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.57% from the levels at last check today.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 65.15% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.10% over the past 5 years.

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.58% with a share float percentage of 1.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Datasea Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Marshall Wace LLP held 0.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 16136.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33925.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.