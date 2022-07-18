Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.99M, closed the last trade at $6.48 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 6.75% during that session. The QRTEB stock price is -75.31% off its 52-week high price of $11.36 and 53.09% above the 52-week low of $3.04. The 3-month trading volume is 217.39K shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) trade information

Sporting 6.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the QRTEB stock price touched $6.48 or saw a rise of 23.49%. Year-to-date, Qurate Retail Inc. shares have moved -14.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 74.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) have changed 40.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -99.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 45.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.7% from current levels.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.31% over the past 6 months.

QRTEB Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 25 and March 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 88.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.13% with a share float percentage of 9.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qurate Retail Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CSS LLC with over 23372.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, CSS LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 18700.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93500.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 4936.0 shares of worth $28332.0 while later fund manager owns 2420.0 shares of worth $13890.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.