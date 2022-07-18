Qudian Inc. (QD) Slumps 10.19%, A Gain For Bears

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $272.70M, closed the last trade at $1.19 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 10.19% during that session. The QD stock price is -77.31% off its 52-week high price of $2.11 and 47.06% above the 52-week low of $0.63. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qudian Inc. (QD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Sporting 10.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the QD stock price touched $1.19 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, Qudian Inc. shares have moved 22.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) have changed 20.20%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.21 while the price target rests at a high of $7.21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -505.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -505.88% from current levels.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.07 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -36.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.33%.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.61% with a share float percentage of 24.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qudian Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 7.18 million shares worth more than $8.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 3.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., with the holding of over 5.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.3 million and represent 2.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRÃ¯Â¿Â½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $0.82 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.