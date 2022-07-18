Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) has seen 8.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.03B, closed the recent trade at $20.17 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.07% during that session. The PSTH stock price is -4.12% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 3.12% above the 52-week low of $19.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 million shares.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) trade information

Sporting 0.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the PSTH stock price touched $20.17 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 2.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) have changed 1.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.61% over the past 6 months.

PSTH Dividends

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.39% with a share float percentage of 60.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Guggenheim Capital, LLC with over 22.33 million shares worth more than $440.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Guggenheim Capital, LLC held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 17.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $353.92 million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 9.25 million shares of worth $182.4 million while later fund manager owns 7.53 million shares of worth $149.25 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.77% of company’s outstanding stock.