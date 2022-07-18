Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK): What Makes The Stock Good?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19B, closed the recent trade at $14.53 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The PK stock price is -48.8% off its 52-week high price of $21.62 and 11.22% above the 52-week low of $12.90. The 3-month trading volume is 4.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the PK stock price touched $14.53 or saw a fall of -0.21%. Year-to-date, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares have moved -26.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have changed -9.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -92.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.23% from the levels at last check today.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 366.67%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 124.50% and 144.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 73.90%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $612.9 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $642.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.40% over the past 5 years.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.51% with a share float percentage of 96.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.13 million shares worth more than $625.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $580.83 million and represent 12.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.84% shares in the company for having 11.29 million shares of worth $205.44 million while later fund manager owns 6.56 million shares of worth $119.46 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.