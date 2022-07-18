Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 15.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.69B, closed the last trade at $11.80 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 5.55% during that session. The NCLH stock price is -149.58% off its 52-week high price of $29.45 and 12.63% above the 52-week low of $10.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Sporting 5.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the NCLH stock price touched $11.80 or saw a rise of 0.42%. Year-to-date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -43.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have changed 6.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -179.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.17% from current levels.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.11%, compared to 28.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.80% and 118.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 737.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.3 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.83 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.37 million and $198.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29,714.30% for the current quarter and 820.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.10% over the past 5 years.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.97% with a share float percentage of 56.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. having a total of 717 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.61 million shares worth more than $821.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $483.24 million and represent 5.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.74% shares in the company for having 15.68 million shares of worth $305.53 million while later fund manager owns 10.52 million shares of worth $218.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.