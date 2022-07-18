Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Has Risen 2.05%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 6.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $427.73B, closed the recent trade at $168.07 per share which meant it gained $3.37 on the day or 2.05% during that session. The META stock price is -128.67% off its 52-week high price of $384.33 and 8.22% above the 52-week low of $154.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 54 have rated it as a Hold, with 34 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Sporting 2.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the META stock price touched $168.07 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Meta Platforms Inc. shares have moved -51.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) have changed 0.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $267.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $180.00 while the price target rests at a high of $553.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -229.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.1% from the levels at last check today.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meta Platforms Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.65%, compared to 3.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 36.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.53%.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Insiders own N/A of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at N/A with a share float percentage of N/A. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Platforms Inc. having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.