Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) investors to reap big returns again

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $548.10M, closed the last trade at $10.74 per share which meant it lost -$1.55 on the day or -12.57% during that session. The MAXN stock price is -136.41% off its 52-week high price of $25.39 and 30.35% above the 52-week low of $7.48. The 3-month trading volume is 419.46K shares.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Sporting -12.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the MAXN stock price touched $10.74 or saw a rise of 25.36%. Year-to-date, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -22.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have changed -1.24%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.39%, compared to 22.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.00% and 39.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $213.03 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $274.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $161.1 million and $175.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.20% for the current quarter and 55.90% for the next.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.22% with a share float percentage of 78.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 3.69 million shares worth more than $51.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 10.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.64 million and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.74% shares in the company for having 1.28 million shares of worth $14.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $12.37 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.34% of company’s outstanding stock.