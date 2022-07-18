Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL): What Are The Positives?

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 3.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.04B, closed the recent trade at $50.15 per share which meant it gained $1.93 on the day or 3.99% during that session. The MRVL stock price is -87.14% off its 52-week high price of $93.85 and 18.11% above the 52-week low of $41.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Sporting 3.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the MRVL stock price touched $50.15 or saw a fall of -0.3%. Year-to-date, Marvell Technology Inc. shares have moved -44.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have changed -0.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $125.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -149.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.67% from the levels at last check today.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marvell Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.41%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.90% and 61.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.80%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.43 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -27.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.14%.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 0.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.44% with a share float percentage of 84.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marvell Technology Inc. having a total of 1,272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 120.73 million shares worth more than $10.56 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 70.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.05 billion and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 24.39 million shares of worth $1.67 billion while later fund manager owns 23.41 million shares of worth $2.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.