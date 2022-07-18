Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Shares Are Down -91.47% So Far This Year

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.99M, closed the recent trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -20.79% during that session. The LTRY stock price is -2172.73% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and -14.29% below the 52-week low of $0.88. The 3-month trading volume is 235.43K shares.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Sporting -20.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the LTRY stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 30.31%. Year-to-date, Lottery.com Inc. shares have moved -84.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) have changed -27.92%.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.53% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 138.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.80% with a share float percentage of 7.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lottery.com Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alpine Global Management, LLC with over 0.58 million shares worth more than $3.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Alpine Global Management, LLC held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.41 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $2.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $1.25 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.