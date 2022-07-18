Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s 1.76% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.59B, closed the recent trade at $17.06 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.76% during that session. The KMI stock price is -18.41% off its 52-week high price of $20.20 and 12.02% above the 52-week low of $15.01. The 3-month trading volume is 17.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Sporting 1.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the KMI stock price touched $17.06 or saw a rise of 0.23%. Year-to-date, Kinder Morgan Inc. shares have moved 5.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have changed -6.32%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.35% from the levels at last check today.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinder Morgan Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.64%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.00% and 22.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.76 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.15 billion and $3.26 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.30% for the current quarter and 24.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -13.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.66%.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.11 at a share yield of 6.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.05%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.36% with a share float percentage of 68.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinder Morgan Inc. having a total of 1,644 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 172.8 million shares worth more than $2.74 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 163.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.1 billion and represent 7.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 57.99 million shares of worth $919.68 million while later fund manager owns 57.34 million shares of worth $995.5 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.