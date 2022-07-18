Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Is Up 2.30%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 9.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.37B, closed the recent trade at $4.22 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.30% during that session. The ITUB stock price is -39.34% off its 52-week high price of $5.88 and 15.17% above the 52-week low of $3.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 49.80 million shares.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Sporting 2.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the ITUB stock price touched $4.22 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares have moved 10.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) have changed -8.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.48% from the levels at last check today.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.00%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 15.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.35 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.8 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 41.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.50%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 2.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.53% with a share float percentage of 22.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. having a total of 408 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schroder Investment Management Group with over 163.82 million shares worth more than $614.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Schroder Investment Management Group held 3.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 122.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $460.91 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 26.54 million shares of worth $125.26 million while later fund manager owns 19.35 million shares of worth $91.33 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.