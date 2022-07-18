Investor Trust Slackened After Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Shares Gained By $0.09

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has seen 12.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.39M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 15.36% during that session. The SONM stock price is -980.88% off its 52-week high price of $7.35 and 30.88% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Sporting 15.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the SONM stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 15.53%. Year-to-date, Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have moved -26.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) have changed 10.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2841.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2841.18% from current levels.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.14%, compared to 23.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.93 million for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 37.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.64% with a share float percentage of 6.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonim Technologies Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.3 million shares worth more than $1.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 6.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $99502.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.