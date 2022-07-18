Investor Confidence Shakens After Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Share Prices Gain $0.16

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $721.52M, closed the last trade at $5.02 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.29% during that session. The BIRD stock price is -546.22% off its 52-week high price of $32.44 and 27.49% above the 52-week low of $3.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 million shares.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Sporting 3.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the BIRD stock price touched $5.02 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Allbirds Inc. shares have moved -66.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) have changed 12.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allbirds Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.23%, compared to -4.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.54 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $67.91 million and $62.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.20% for the current quarter and 25.90% for the next.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.82% with a share float percentage of 40.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allbirds Inc. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.03 million shares worth more than $136.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.25 million and represent 3.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 2.03 million shares of worth $15.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $19.35 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.