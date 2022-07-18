Investor Confidence Dwindles After Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Shares Gain By About 1.95

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 8.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.36B, closed the recent trade at $27.77 per share which meant it gained $1.95 on the day or 7.55% during that session. The FCX stock price is -86.39% off its 52-week high price of $51.76 and 10.69% above the 52-week low of $24.80. The 3-month trading volume is 21.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.98.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Sporting 7.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the FCX stock price touched $27.77 or saw a fall of -0.4%. Year-to-date, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have moved -37.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have changed -29.68%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -116.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.83% from the levels at last check today.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.65%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.30% and 9.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.8 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.40% over the past 5 years.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 1.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.43% with a share float percentage of 81.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. having a total of 1,685 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 114.74 million shares worth more than $4.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 107.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.32 billion and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 41.73 million shares of worth $1.74 billion while later fund manager owns 31.1 million shares of worth $1.3 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.