Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Shares Gain $0.15 After Investor Confidence Raised

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $756.10M, closed the last trade at $3.20 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.92% during that session. The HYZN stock price is -255.31% off its 52-week high price of $11.37 and 13.44% above the 52-week low of $2.77. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Sporting 4.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the HYZN stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have moved -50.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have changed -8.31%.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -414.29%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 955.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $356k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.20% with a share float percentage of 46.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyzon Motors Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Public Investment Fund with over 8.03 million shares worth more than $52.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Public Investment Fund held 3.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 3.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.55 million and represent 1.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 2.95 million shares of worth $14.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.21 million shares of worth $7.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.