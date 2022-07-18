How Is Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $329.09M, closed the last trade at $6.99 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 8.20% during that session. The LIND stock price is -173.68% off its 52-week high price of $19.13 and 10.01% above the 52-week low of $6.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 355.19K shares.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

Sporting 8.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the LIND stock price touched $6.99 or saw a rise of 15.78%. Year-to-date, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares have moved -55.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have changed -26.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 30.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.26%, compared to 28.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.60% and 56.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 135.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.79 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $107.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -23.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

LIND Dividends

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.53% with a share float percentage of 119.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.53 million shares worth more than $117.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the holding of over 2.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.86 million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.25% shares in the company for having 4.2 million shares of worth $74.49 million while later fund manager owns 1.21 million shares of worth $18.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.