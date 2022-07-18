Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.41M, closed the last trade at $2.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.89 on the day or -27.81% during that session. The SWVL stock price is -393.51% off its 52-week high price of $11.40 and -36.36% below the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Sporting -27.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the SWVL stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 65.52%. Year-to-date, Swvl Holdings Corp. shares have moved -76.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -66.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) have changed -49.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.74% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 232.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.32% with a share float percentage of 60.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Swvl Holdings Corp. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company.