Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Expected To Rise 71.18% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 4.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.10M, closed the recent trade at $3.17 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 13.48% during that session. The ETON stock price is -111.99% off its 52-week high price of $6.72 and 22.08% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67930.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 73.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) trade information

Sporting 13.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the ETON stock price touched $3.17 or saw a rise of 0.94%. Year-to-date, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -34.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) have changed -2.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -247.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -247.0% from the levels at last check today.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.57% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ETON Dividends

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 15 and August 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.02% with a share float percentage of 29.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Opaleye Management Inc. with over 2.38 million shares worth more than $7.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Opaleye Management Inc. held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.87 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 million and represent 3.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 0.58 million shares of worth $1.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $1.4 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.