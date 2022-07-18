Does Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 3.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the last trade at $12.81 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 8.01% during that session. The ALLO stock price is -117.49% off its 52-week high price of $27.86 and 49.8% above the 52-week low of $6.43. The 3-month trading volume is 2.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Sporting 8.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the ALLO stock price touched $12.81 or saw a rise of 8.89%. Year-to-date, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -14.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have changed 40.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -329.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.13% from current levels.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.04%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.10% and -17.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.70%.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 9.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.16% with a share float percentage of 91.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allogene Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 18.72 million shares worth more than $481.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 13.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, with the holding of over 18.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $279.25 million and represent 13.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 3.42 million shares of worth $39.18 million while later fund manager owns 2.66 million shares of worth $39.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.