Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) Estimation And Forecast

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.30M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -6.21% during that session. The DRMA stock price is -839.19% off its 52-week high price of $6.95 and 40.54% above the 52-week low of $0.44. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Sporting -6.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the DRMA stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 15.91%. Year-to-date, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -57.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) have changed 34.30%.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.98%, compared to 1.10% for the industry.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.71% with a share float percentage of 22.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dermata Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 39248.0 shares worth more than $68291.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 26666.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46398.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 15860.0 shares of worth $19507.0 while later fund manager owns 10806.0 shares of worth $13291.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.