Dave Inc. (DAVE) Investors To Make Money Again

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $217.50M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.11% during that session. The DAVE stock price is -2458.33% off its 52-week high price of $15.35 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.54. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Sporting 3.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the DAVE stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 16.68%. Year-to-date, Dave Inc. shares have moved -94.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) have changed -34.78%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dave Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -88.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.00%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.55% with a share float percentage of 21.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dave Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Corbin Capital Partners, LP with over 5.23 million shares worth more than $53.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Corbin Capital Partners, LP held 1.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.48 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $2.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $1.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.