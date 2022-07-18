Can Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.30M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -5.52% during that session. The BFRI stock price is -755.56% off its 52-week high price of $14.63 and -0.58% below the 52-week low of $1.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 496.70K shares.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Sporting -5.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the BFRI stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 21.92%. Year-to-date, Biofrontera Inc. shares have moved -77.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) have changed -17.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1069.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -543.27% from current levels.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biofrontera Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.06%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.97% with a share float percentage of 7.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biofrontera Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $0.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bard Associates Inc. held 1.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.83 million while later fund manager owns 43442.0 shares of worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.