Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.91B, closed the recent trade at $23.12 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 3.26% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -40.53% off its 52-week high price of $32.49 and 33.65% above the 52-week low of $15.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Sporting 3.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the CCJ stock price touched $23.12 or saw a rise of 0.04%. Year-to-date, Cameco Corporation shares have moved 2.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have changed 0.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.61% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.36 while the price target rests at a high of $37.45. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -61.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.99% from the levels at last check today.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cameco Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 165.00%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 127.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $391.42 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $323.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.60% over the past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.20% with a share float percentage of 66.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corporation having a total of 698 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.33 million shares worth more than $377.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 4.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 17.07 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $496.7 million and represent 4.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 13.21 million shares of worth $256.71 million while later fund manager owns 10.58 million shares of worth $230.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.