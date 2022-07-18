Boxed Inc. (BOXD): What Are The Positives?

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) has seen 3.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.11M, closed the last trade at $1.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.64% during that session. The BOXD stock price is -847.22% off its 52-week high price of $17.05 and 29.44% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Sporting -1.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the BOXD stock price touched $1.80 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Boxed Inc. shares have moved -86.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) have changed 27.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -344.44% from current levels.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.86% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.19 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.55% with a share float percentage of 52.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boxed Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atalaya Capital Management, LP with over 5.87 million shares worth more than $80.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Atalaya Capital Management, LP held 8.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 4.02 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.81 million and represent 5.84% of shares outstanding.