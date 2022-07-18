Aterian Inc. (ATER): What Makes The Stock Good?

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.51M, closed the last trade at $2.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.40% during that session. The ATER stock price is -667.07% off its 52-week high price of $19.10 and 15.66% above the 52-week low of $2.10. The 3-month trading volume is 11.33 million shares.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Sporting -0.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the ATER stock price touched $2.49 or saw a rise of 3.49%. Year-to-date, Aterian Inc. shares have moved -39.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have changed -2.73%.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aterian Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.80%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.60% and 96.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.86 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.20% over the past 5 years.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.43% with a share float percentage of 30.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aterian Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $7.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.57 million and represent 3.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 1.14 million shares of worth $4.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $1.94 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.