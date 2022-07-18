Array Technologies Inc. Shares Are Down -21.64% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has seen 6.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65B, closed the last trade at $10.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The ARRY stock price is -155.49% off its 52-week high price of $27.67 and 49.68% above the 52-week low of $5.45. The 3-month trading volume is 4.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Sporting -1.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/15/22 when the ARRY stock price touched $10.83 or saw a rise of 13.98%. Year-to-date, Array Technologies Inc. shares have moved -30.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) have changed -7.44%.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Array Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 385.71%, compared to 22.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -131.60% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300.59 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $352.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $245.93 million and $202.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.20% for the current quarter and 73.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -217.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.58%.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.46% with a share float percentage of 96.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Array Technologies Inc. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 16.93 million shares worth more than $265.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 11.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.65 million and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 3.97 million shares of worth $44.65 million while later fund manager owns 3.65 million shares of worth $57.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.